UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fujairah Oil Products Stockpiles End Longest Slump On Record

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 05:00 PM

Fujairah oil products stockpiles end longest slump on record

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2020) Inventories of oil products at Fujairah on the UAE's East Coast rebounded from a nine-month low to snap the longest slump on record, according to data released today by the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, FOIZ.

Stockpiles in Fujairah as of 19th October stood at 20.339 million barrels, up 3.3 per cent from a week earlier and the first increase in eight weeks. The prior seven-week slump that took inventories to the lowest since 31st December, 2019, was the longest since S&P Global Platts began collecting the data in January 2017.

Heavy distillates, such as marine bunkers and fuel for power generation, expanded 16 per cent in the latest week to 10.361 million barrels -- the biggest weekly advance since 24th February.

middle distillates like jet fuel and gasoil declined 11 per cent at 3.933 million barrels while light distillates such as gasoline and naphtha dropped 4 per cent at 6.045 million barrels -- the lowest since 20th April.

Fujairah's exports of heavy distillates totaled 788,000 barrels in the week started 12th October, the lowest since 17th August, according to data analytics firm Kpler. Meanwhile, a single cargo of 515,000 barrels of naphtha was headed for South Korea -- a weekly record. And about 503,000 barrels of gasoline was destined for Pakistan, the first such shipment since Aug. 31. A single cargo of 353,000 barrels of gasoil was also destined for Tanzania, the biggest weekly advance since 25th November last year, the Kpler data showed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports UAE Oil Tanzania South Korea January February April August October November December 2017 2019 From Industry Million

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima Virtual Humanitarian Campaign begin ..

46 seconds ago

EGA delivers almost AED60 million in cost savings ..

16 minutes ago

Realme Pakistan ranked Top 2 in country on Daraz M ..

18 minutes ago

PTCL in collaboration with Shaukat Khanum conducts ..

23 minutes ago

Imran Khan is much concerned about high inflation ..

23 minutes ago

WAPDA chairman calls on prime minister

15 seconds ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.