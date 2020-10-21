Fujairah oil products stockpiles end longest slump on record

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2020) Inventories of oil products at Fujairah on the UAE's East Coast rebounded from a nine-month low to snap the longest slump on record, according to data released today by the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, FOIZ.

Stockpiles in Fujairah as of 19th October stood at 20.339 million barrels, up 3.3 per cent from a week earlier and the first increase in eight weeks. The prior seven-week slump that took inventories to the lowest since 31st December, 2019, was the longest since S&P Global Platts began collecting the data in January 2017.

Heavy distillates, such as marine bunkers and fuel for power generation, expanded 16 per cent in the latest week to 10.361 million barrels -- the biggest weekly advance since 24th February.

middle distillates like jet fuel and gasoil declined 11 per cent at 3.933 million barrels while light distillates such as gasoline and naphtha dropped 4 per cent at 6.045 million barrels -- the lowest since 20th April.

Fujairah's exports of heavy distillates totaled 788,000 barrels in the week started 12th October, the lowest since 17th August, according to data analytics firm Kpler. Meanwhile, a single cargo of 515,000 barrels of naphtha was headed for South Korea -- a weekly record. And about 503,000 barrels of gasoline was destined for Pakistan, the first such shipment since Aug. 31. A single cargo of 353,000 barrels of gasoil was also destined for Tanzania, the biggest weekly advance since 25th November last year, the Kpler data showed.