UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fujairah Oil Products Stockpiles Extend Decline

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 05:30 PM

Fujairah oil products stockpiles extend decline

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2020) Stockpiles of oil products at the UAE’s East Coast Port of Fujairah dropped for a third consecutive week to the lowest in almost five months, led by declines in marine bunkers and power fuels.

The total stood at 23.241 million barrels as of 14th September, down 0.3 percent from a week earlier and the lowest since 20th April, according to data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone issued today. Heavy distillates, which covers fuels for ships and for power generation, declined 6 percent to 12.552 million barrels, the lowest since 9th March.

Fujairah heavy distillates exports reached 9.088 million barrels in August, the most since January, according to data from Kpler. Fujairah recently shipped 750,000 barrels of high sulphur fuel oil to Saudi Arabia's Shuqaiq power plant, the data show.

Many Middle Eastern members of the OPEC+ coalition have previously told S&P Global Platts that they would need extra crude supplies for electricity generation during a hot August, when air conditioning units are running at full tilt.

Prostar, which owns Fujairah Oil Terminal and GTI Fujairah storage terminals, also sees bunkering continuing to flourish.

"Fujairah has done very well, and the reason it's doing that is its bunker business is still up," Tony Quinn, operating partner of Prostar Capital, told a Gulf Intelligence webinar today. "It's still doing pretty well and we're seeing that through the volumes through our two terminals there."

Stockpiles of middle distillates slipped 0.3 per cent to 3.793 million barrels, the lowest in four weeks, while light distillates rose 12 per cent to 6.896 million barrels, the biggest jump in eight weeks.

The inventory report has been provided exclusively to S&P Global Platts since January 2017.

Related Topics

Electricity Exports Business Oil Saudi January March April August September 2017 From Industry Million

Recent Stories

Fakhar Imam for enhancing Pak-Netherlands cooperat ..

2 minutes ago

Fire leaves destruction and uncertainty in Oregon ..

2 minutes ago

River Indus still in low flood: FFC

2 minutes ago

AIOU strengthens regional network for resolving is ..

6 minutes ago

Russia to Give Long-Stay Visas Valid Up to 1 Year ..

13 minutes ago

Over 60% of US Young People Unaware of 6Mln Jews B ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.