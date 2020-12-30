UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fujairah Oil Products Stocks Dip Just 0.2%, As Year-end Trading Slows

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

Fujairah oil products stocks dip just 0.2%, as year-end trading slows

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2020) Oil product inventories at the UAE port of Fujairah remained relatively stable in the week to Dec. 28, drawing just 53,000 barrels, or 0.2%, from the previous week, the latest data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone showed.

Builds in light distillates and heavy residues offset a draw in middle distillate volumes, with total stock levels standing at 23.595 million barrels, according to the data provided exclusively to S&P Global Platts.

Light distillate stocks increased 295,000 barrels, up 4.2% week on week, and now total 7.350 million barrels.

Market sources said gasoline trading East of Suez was steady to slightly weaker, with stable fundamentals going into year-end. Traders told Platts they expect Chinese exports to remain strong in January and are hoping that demand from buyers in Australia and Malaysia will rebound with an uptick in domestic driving activity.

Middle distillate inventories, including jet fuel and diesel, fell 449,000 barrels, or 8.

2%, in the week to 5.029 million barrels, the data showed. That is their lowest level since the week ending Oct. 26.

The gasoil market East of Suez was seeing some downward pressure due to demand concerns in the UK amid tighter lockdown measures from the emergence of a new strain of coronavirus, as well as a unfavorable arbitrage economics that have diverted surplus barrels from Asia and the Middle East westward.

Stocks of heavy distillates, including fuel for power generation and bunkers, rose 101,000 barrels, up 0.9% on the week, to 11.216 million barrels Traders said bunker activity in Fujariah was slowing to a trickle, with many buyers having already securing their supplies for the holiday period and suppliers covering their books for the financial year.

Fujairah-delivered marine fuel 0.5%S bunker was heard offered at $408-$415/mt with the fuel assessed at $405/mt on Dec. 29, reflecting a fall of $3/mt day on day. The price level on Dec. 29 in Fujairah reflects a $1/mt discount to Singapore delivered Marine Fuel 0.5%.

Related Topics

Australia Exports China UAE Oil Suez Singapore Price United Kingdom Malaysia Middle East January Stocks Market From Industry Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RTA Director explores cooperation with British Min ..

6 minutes ago

NEPRA approves Rs1.6 increase per unit electricity ..

1 hour ago

Bismah Maroof withdraws from South Africa tour

1 hour ago

PITB initiates 'Partners in Development' Program t ..

1 hour ago

SBP, all banks will remain closed for public deali ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan Navy Conducts Live Weapon Firing Of Surfa ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.