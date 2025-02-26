Fujairah Philosophy House hosts symposium to explore role of librarians in specialised conferences

- Home
Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2025 | 01:00 AM
FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2025) The Philosophy House in Fujairah Tuesday hosted a symposium titled ‘Professional and Knowledge Sharing for Librarians in Conferences’.
The symposium showcased the role of librarians in promoting culture and fostering knowledge transfer, highlighting the importance of their participation in specialised conferences. It also addressed how specialised libraries contribute to supporting cultural and social development.
Focusing on the importance of scientific research in the field of libraries and information, the role of modern technologies in enhancing library operations was discussed. The symposium explored how these technologies can facilitate effective participation in scientific events, foster innovation within this vital sector and contribute to the development of professional librarianship.
Ahmed Al-Samahi, Director of the Philosophy House in Fujairah, said that hosting this event aligns with the vision of the Philosophy House in supporting knowledge and critical thinking.
He said: “Libraries are not merely repositories of books; they are dynamic centres of knowledge that play a pivotal role in building advanced societies. We are forging ways to open new avenues for the development of the library sector while enhancing its impact on society.”
Fahad Al Mamari, Chairman of the board of the Emirates Library and Information Association, underscored the significance of the event in encouraging librarians to engage in scientific research and actively participate in conferences. He reiterated that their engagement contributes to the development of the library services and ensures optimal utilisation of modern technologies in this field.
The symposium offered a unique opportunity for the exchange of ideas and experiences between library professionals and the community. The discussions are expected to empower specialised libraries to bridge knowledge and culture, while also enabling them to adapt effectively to the evolving needs of society.
