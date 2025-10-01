FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2025) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, the emirate of Fujairah is preparing to host the second edition of the Fujairah Children’s Book Fair in 2025, from 26th October to 2nd November, at the Dibba Exhibition Centre in Dibba Al Fujairah.

The event is organised by the Office of the Crown Prince of Fujairah in collaboration with the Fujairah Culture and Media Authority.

This year, 52 publishing houses from eight countries — Kuwait, Jordan, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar , will participate. The UK joins for the first time as the only non-Arab country, adding an important international aspect to this cultural event for children.

The fair aims to instil a love of reading in children and provide creative, educational content tailored to new generations. It will feature interactive programmes, specialised workshops, and literary, theatrical, and artistic performances, all designed to inspire imagination and creativity among young attendees.

Building on the success of its inaugural edition, the fair continues as a unique event dedicated to children’s literature, blending education and entertainment in an integrated cultural atmosphere. It reflects Fujairah’s strategic vision to bolster the publishing and knowledge sector.

Dr. Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Director of the Office of the Crown Prince of Fujairah and Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of the Fair, stated, “Since its inception, the Fujairah Children’s Book Fair has enjoyed great support from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, who deeply believes in the importance of investing in knowledge and education as the cornerstone for building people, society, and the future.

This event embodies Fujairah’s vision to support and advance the cultural sector at all levels.”

Nasser Al Yamahi, Executive Director of the Fujairah Culture and Media Authority, added, “This fair is a rare, specialised cultural initiative in the region, focusing entirely on children’s and young adult literature, and uniting books, art, and technology to reinforce the role of reading in children’s daily lives. It sparks imagination and creativity from early childhood. We are dedicated to developing this annual event to meet the evolving expectations of new generations and strengthen Fujairah’s position as an influential cultural hub internationally.”

The fair is set to feature direct interactions and constructive partnerships between young writers and publishers, free reading spaces, book signings, and a pavilion dedicated to innovation and digital media in children’s literature.

With its second edition, the Fujairah Children’s Book Fair reaffirms its role as a leading cultural initiative in the UAE and the region. It is a dynamic platform that promotes children’s publishing, enhances Fujairah’s presence among major cultural events, and advocates for a strong reading culture among youth, while increasing opportunities for creative exchange between cultural institutions and both Arab and international publishers.