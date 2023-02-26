Fujairah provides food supplies to quake victims in Syria, Türkiye

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2023) Under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, and the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, the Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Foundation for Humanitarian Affairs and the Fujairah Charity Association provided 770 tonnes of food, as part of the humanitarian airlift within the ‘Bridges of Goodness' campaign provided by the UAE to help those affected by the earthquakes that hit Syria and Türkiye recently.

Saeed bin Mohamed Al Raqbani, Chairman of the board of Directors of the Fujairah Charity Association, said that the association’s initiative comes in response to the directives of the wise leadership to extend a helping hand to the Syrian and Turkish peoples through the Emirates Red Crescent's Bridges of Goodness to help them survive the disaster and mitigate the effects of the earthquake.

For his part, Suhail Al-Qadi, Director of the Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Foundation for Humanitarian Affairs, said that the Fujairah government, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamad rushed to respond to the urgent humanitarian appeal and provided relief to those affected by the earthquakes.