UrduPoint.com

Fujairah Provides Food Supplies To Quake Victims In Syria, Türkiye

Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2023 | 10:15 PM

Fujairah provides food supplies to quake victims in Syria, Türkiye

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2023) Under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, and the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, the Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Foundation for Humanitarian Affairs and the Fujairah Charity Association provided 770 tonnes of food, as part of the humanitarian airlift within the ‘Bridges of Goodness' campaign provided by the UAE to help those affected by the earthquakes that hit Syria and Türkiye recently.

Saeed bin Mohamed Al Raqbani, Chairman of the board of Directors of the Fujairah Charity Association, said that the association’s initiative comes in response to the directives of the wise leadership to extend a helping hand to the Syrian and Turkish peoples through the Emirates Red Crescent's Bridges of Goodness to help them survive the disaster and mitigate the effects of the earthquake.

For his part, Suhail Al-Qadi, Director of the Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Foundation for Humanitarian Affairs, said that the Fujairah government, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamad rushed to respond to the urgent humanitarian appeal and provided relief to those affected by the earthquakes.

Related Topics

Earthquake Syria UAE Government

Recent Stories

Syrian President receives UAE Parliament&#039;s de ..

Syrian President receives UAE Parliament&#039;s delegation

24 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid, King of Ba ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid, King of Bahrain attend luncheon

1 hour ago
 UAE, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain sign $2 billion of ..

UAE, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain sign $2 billion of industrial agreements

2 hours ago
 64,089 licences issued, renewed in Sharjah during ..

64,089 licences issued, renewed in Sharjah during 2022

3 hours ago
 Dubai Derma 2023 takes place March 1-3

Dubai Derma 2023 takes place March 1-3

4 hours ago
 PSL 2023 Match 15 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Za ..

PSL 2023 Match 15 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Score, History, Who Will W ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.