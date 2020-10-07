UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fujairah Refined Products Stockpiles Drop For Sixth Consecutive Week

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 06:00 PM

Fujairah refined products stockpiles drop for sixth consecutive week

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2020) Oil products stockpiles at the UAE's Fujairah refining and trading complex dropped for a sixth consecutive week, matching the longest drop on record as gasoline was shipped to India for the first time since March.

Stockpiles as of 5th October stood at 20.698 million barrels, down 1.3 per cent from a week earlier and the lowest since 13th January, according to a report today from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, or FOIZ.

Stockpiles have only once before dropped six weeks in a row, in 2017, according to the inventory data provided exclusively to S&P Global Platts since January 2017.

Inventories of light distillates, such as gasoline, dropped 3.4 per cent to 6.278 million barrels in the week ended 5th October, a four-week low, according to the FOIZ data.

The Astir Lady is currently discharging about 310,000 barrels of gasoline at Mundra, India, loaded from Vopak Fujairah in the week starting 28th September, according to Kpler. It is the first gasoline shipment from Fujairah to India since March, Kpler data showed.

Indian state-owned refiners Indian Oil Corp. and Bharat Petroleum Corp. have emerged in the spot market after a months-long absence as demand for the motor fuel soars amid lagging refinery production, S&P Global Platts previously reported.

Iraq also took 550,000 barrels of gasoline from Fujairah in the week starting 28th September, the most in three months, Kpler data showed. Another 806,000 barrels of gasoline from Fujairah were bound for West Africa and Cape Town, according to Kpler.

Stockpiles of middle distillates such as gasoil and diesel tumbled 11 per cent in the week ended 5th October to 3.863 million barrels, a three-week low, according to the FOIZ data. Some 129,000 barrels of gasoil were destined for Yemen from Fujairah in the week starting 28th September while 331,000 barrels of diesel headed for Mauritius, according to Kpler.

Inventories of heavy distillates and residues such as marine bunkers and fuel for power climbed 4 per cent to 10.557 million barrels.

Related Topics

India Africa Yemen UAE Oil Cape Town Mauritius January March September October 2017 Market From Industry Million

Recent Stories

Cotton economy continuously neglected: Mian Zahid ..

5 minutes ago

Update on the first Covid-19 tests of women cricke ..

10 minutes ago

Balochistan call-up Quetta-born Abdul Wahid Bangal ..

16 minutes ago

ECI secures AED4 billion of non-oil trade in H1 20 ..

20 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts further 111,882 COVID-19 ..

36 minutes ago

The Midrange Kings of 2020

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.