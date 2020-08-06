UrduPoint.com
Fujairah Reports Decrease In Accidents Related To Faulty Electrical Connections In H1 2020

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 07:00 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2020) FUJAIRAH, 6th August 2020 (WAM) – There were 14 incidents and fires related to faulty electrical connections in the Emirate of Fujairah, a significant decrease in H1 of 2020, as against 32 in the same period of 2019.

Brigadier Ali Obaid Al Tunaiji, Director of the Fujairah Civil Defence Department, said that incidents resulting from faulty electrical connections often led to fires. The Fujairah Civil Defence Department conducted several awareness programmes on a variety of topics including "My safe house", "Home Safety", and "How to handle a fire" that benefitted some 2,312 people, he added.

Al Tunaiji stressed the importance of preventive measures such as fire extinguishers, fire blankets, first-aid boxes and maintenance of all electrical devices while ensuring that electrical cables were of high-quality.

He advised that the key prevention method for house fires is the installation of smoke detectors through the ''Hasantuk'' system for homes and establishments. The system is an integrated smart-home fire early intervention safety system which applies various smart technologies for 24x7 home surveillance and alerts occupants in case of a fire and other emergencies.

