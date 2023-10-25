Fujairah Research Centre, Environment Authority foster alliances with academic, beekeeping entities

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2023) In a landmark moment during the Fujairah International Conference on Bee Research which concluded recently, Fujairah Research Centre (FRC) and Fujairah Environment Authority (FEA) announced the signing of three Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with esteemed partners: The University of Science and Technology of Fujairah, Beekeepers Cooperative Association-Albaha, and UAE Beekeepers Foundation.

This strategic collaboration aims to foster cooperation in the areas of innovation, research, and development, with a Primary focus on joint projects in education and training programs related to beekeeping.

The signatories are committed to preserving native bees, protecting the environment, water resources, and minerals, aligning with the strategic goals of the authority.

Among the key highlights in the MoUs, the Parties outlined their intentions to engage in impactful research and development, beekeeping training, and capacity building.

The scope of activities includes, but is not limited to enhancing knowledge and skills in the practice of sustainable beekeeping; a shared commitment to the preservation of native bee species, crucial for ecological balance; exploring methods and practices that promote sustainable and ethical honey production; and advocating for and implementing agriculture practices that support pollinator populations.

Expanding beyond bee-related initiatives, the Parties also committed to performing research and development, student training, and capacity building in various fields, including Environment Conservation, IT, Data Science & Computing, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Renewable Energies, Underwater Robotics & Automation System, Computer Vision (CV) and Imaging and Video Processing.

The parties will also focus on developing strategies for effective monitoring and management of beehive health and have mutually agreed to equally provide necessary support and services, with specific details to be negotiated annually.

This collaborative effort signifies a dedication to the responsible execution of outlined responsibilities, ensuring the success of joint initiatives.

“At Fujairah Environmental Authority, we are dedicated to safeguarding the delicate balance of our ecosystem.

These Memorandums of Understanding with our partners mark a significant step forward in realizing this commitment. By pooling our resources and expertise, we are better positioned to advance research in beekeeping, native bee conservation, and environmentally friendly practices.

Together, we can create lasting positive impact on our environment, supporting biodiversity and ensuring a sustainable future for generations to come,” said Aseela Al Mualla, Director of Fujairah Environment Authority.

“The Fujairah Research Centre is thrilled to embark on these collaborative ventures with our partners.

These MoUs reflect our commitment to advancing research and innovation in beekeeping, fostering education, and contributing to the preservation of our natural resources. Together with the University of Science and Technology of Fujairah, Beekeepers Cooperative Association-Albaha, and UAE Beekeepers Foundation, we are committed to making significant strides in sustainable development and environmental stewardship,” commented Dr.

Fouad Lamghari, Director of Fujairah Research Centre.

This historic collaboration marks a significant milestone in advancing research, education, and sustainable practices in beekeeping and environmental conservation.

The MoUs serve to reiterate the parties’ commitment to the timely execution of all necessary acts and procedures to bring the provisions and purpose of the MoUs into full effect.

