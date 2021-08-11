FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2021) Naser Al Yamahi, Chairman of the board of Directors of Fujairah Sports Club, affirmed that sports is one of the UAE's vitals sectors, as it continues to see great support from the UAE's wise leadership with the country celebrating its golden jubilee.

In an exclusive interview with the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Al Yamahi said that Fujairah's sports sector has made major strides thanks to the support of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, especially in terms of developing the Fujairah Sports Club and the youth and sports sector.

He added that, during the past fifty years, the emirate organised and hosted numerous international sporting events, which served as a turning point in the emirate's track record of hosting global events.

Fujairah hosted the FIFA U-17 World Cup, the Fujairah Arabian Horse Beauty Championship, the Fujairah International Taekwondo Championship, the Fujairah International Pro Jiu-Jitsu Championship, the AIBA international boxing tournament, the Asian-Pacific Championships Seniors and Teams, and several others, he continued.

Al Yamahi spoke of his memories of the founding of the Fujairah Sports Club in 1968, which greatly supported the ambitions of youth in the emirate, bringing together the Fujairah, Al Tadamon and Al Bidiyah clubs to form Al Fujairah Sports Club.

Al Yamahi praised the efforts of the Ruler of Fujairah, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, and the late Sheikh Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, Deputy Ruler of Fujairah in supporting Fujairah's sports sector by attending sporting events, honouring athletes, and providing state-of-the-art facilities, including the Dibba Fujairah Sports Club Stadium, which was designed to accommodate around 10,000 spectators at a total cost of around AED 100 million.

Among Fujairah's most renowned landmarks is the Zayed Sports Complex, which has a total area of ​​178,300 square metres. Since its opening, the complex hosted several international events, including taekwondo, jiu-jitsu, karate and bodybuilding tournaments, in addition to hosting numerous sports teams and clubs.