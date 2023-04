(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, visited the mausoleum of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Hamad prayed to Allah Almighty to dwell the late UAE Founding Father in His vast Gardens.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, and a number of officials from the Emirate of Fujairah accompanied the Fujairah Ruler on his visit.