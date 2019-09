Fujairah Ruler attends luncheon

(@imziishan)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2019) FUJAIRAH, 18th September 2019 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah on Wednesday attended a luncheon hosted in his honour by Mohammed Abdullah Al Yalyali and his brothers at their residence in Wadi Saham area in Fujairah.

Sheikh Hamad met with the citizens residing in Wadi Saham and issued his directives to meet all their needs and ensure that decent living standards are provided to them.

The luncheon was attended by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, Sheikh Maktoum bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Sheikhs, senior officials and dignitaries.