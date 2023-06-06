UrduPoint.com

Fujairah Ruler Briefed About Dubai's Awqaf And Minors Affairs Foundation

Published June 06, 2023

Fujairah Ruler briefed about Dubai&#039;s Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jun, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has received a delegation of Dubai's Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation (Awqaf Dubai) led by Issa Al Ghurair, Chairman of the board of Directors of the Foundation.

During the meeting held at Al Rumaila Palace, Al Ghurair was accompanied by several officials and heads of departments from the Foundation.

Sheikh Hamad welcomed the delegation, lauding the outstanding efforts and successes accomplished by the foundation locally and regionally.

He also underscored its humanitarian role in strengthening charitable contributions of the Emirati society and its optimal investment to meet the needs of its various segments and minors' affairs.

The Fujairah Ruler also learnt about the Foundation's plans and its humanitarian initiatives in the future.

Al Ghurair thanked Sheikh Hamad for the invitation and his attention to being acquainted with the endowment projects and the Foundation's humanitarian initiatives.

Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhani, Director of the Emiri Court of Fujairah, attended the meeting.

