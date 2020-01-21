Fujairah Ruler condoles Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on death of Prince Bandar bin Mohammed bin Abdulrahman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has sent a cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the death of Prince Bandar bin Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Faisal Al Saud.

In the cable, the Ruler of Fujairah extended his heartfelt sympathy and prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest the soul of the deceased in Paradise and to grant solace and patience to Al Saud.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, has also dispatched similar cable to King Salman.