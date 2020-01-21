UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fujairah Ruler Condoles Custodian Of Two Holy Mosques On Death Of Prince Bandar Bin Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 09:15 PM

Fujairah Ruler condoles Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on death of Prince Bandar bin Mohammed bin Abdulrahman

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has sent a cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the death of Prince Bandar bin Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Faisal Al Saud.

In the cable, the Ruler of Fujairah extended his heartfelt sympathy and prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest the soul of the deceased in Paradise and to grant solace and patience to Al Saud.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, has also dispatched similar cable to King Salman.

Related Topics

Saudi Arabia Saud

Recent Stories

SEC adopts mechanism for announcing events of the ..

34 minutes ago

Bangladesh to arrive in Lahore on Wednesday evenin ..

35 minutes ago

Op-Ed: &#039;Safety, security and nonproliferation ..

1 hour ago

Deputy Commissioner inspects BHUs, Civil Dispensar ..

27 minutes ago

Senators call for provision of basic facilities to ..

27 minutes ago

EPD to abolish pyrolysis plants, stopping use of c ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.