Fujairah Ruler Condoles Death Of Saudi Prince

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 06:00 PM

Fujairah Ruler condoles death of Saudi Prince

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has expressed his condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the death of Prince Mashhour bin Musaed bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

In his message, the Fujairah Ruler asked Allah the Almighty to rest the deceased in peace and grant the Al Saud family patience and solace.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, sent similar message of condolences to the Saudi King.

