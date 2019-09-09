Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Prince Faisal

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has sent a cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the death of Prince Faisal bin Fahd bin Jliwy Al Saud.

In the cable, the Ruler of Fujairah extended his heartfelt sympathy and prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest the soul of the deceased in Paradise.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, also dispatched a similar cable of condolences to the Saudi King.