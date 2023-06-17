UrduPoint.com

Fujairah Ruler Condoles King Salman Over Passing Of Princess Hana Bint Abdullah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 17, 2023 | 10:30 PM

Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Princess Hana bint Abdullah

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has sent a message of condolence to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosque King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, expressing his sincere condolences and sympathy over the passing of Princess Hana bint Abdullah bin Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, also sent a similar message to King Salman.

