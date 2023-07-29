Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has sent a message of condolence to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosque King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia expressing his sincere condolences and sympathy over the passing of Prince Dr.

Turki bin Mohammed bin Saud Al Kabeer Al Saud.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, also sent similar a message to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosque.