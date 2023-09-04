Open Menu

Fujairah Ruler Condoles Saudi King On Passing Of Prince Jalawi Bin Abdullah

Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2023 | 11:15 PM

Fujairah Ruler condoles Saudi King on passing of Prince Jalawi bin Abdullah

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Sep, 2023) FUJAIRAH, 4th September, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has sent a message of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the passing of Prince Jalawi bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, has also dispatched a similar message of condolences to King Salman.

