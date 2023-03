Fujairah Ruler condoles Sultan of Oman on death of Badr bin Saud Al Busaidi

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has sent a message of condolences to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman, expressing his sincere condolences over the death of Sayyid Badr bin Saud bin Harib Al Busaidi, former Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs of Oman.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, also sent similar message to the Sultan of Oman.