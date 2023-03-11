Fujairah Ruler condoles with Saudi King over passing of Princess Aljawhara bint Abdulaziz

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2023) FUJAIRAH, 10th March, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah has sent a message of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosque King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, expressing his sincere condolences and sympathy over the death of Princess Aljawhara bint Abdulaziz bin Abdurrahman Al Saud.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, also sent a similar message to the Saudi King.