UrduPoint.com

Fujairah Ruler Condoles With Saudi King Over Passing Of Princess Aljawhara Bint Abdulaziz

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2023 | 12:15 AM

Fujairah Ruler condoles with Saudi King over passing of Princess Aljawhara bint Abdulaziz

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2023) FUJAIRAH, 10th March, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah has sent a message of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosque King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, expressing his sincere condolences and sympathy over the death of Princess Aljawhara bint Abdulaziz bin Abdurrahman Al Saud.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, also sent a similar message to the Saudi King.

Related Topics

Saudi Saudi Arabia Saud March Mosque

Recent Stories

Shiffrin breaks ski record with 87th World Cup win ..

Shiffrin breaks ski record with 87th World Cup win

51 minutes ago
 'Even' game as Gill ton powers India's reply but A ..

'Even' game as Gill ton powers India's reply but Australia still ahead

51 minutes ago
 UAE Parliamentary Division participates in 35th Se ..

UAE Parliamentary Division participates in 35th Session of IPU&#039;s Forum of W ..

1 hour ago
 Elon Musk Says Open to SVB Buyout After Tech Lende ..

Elon Musk Says Open to SVB Buyout After Tech Lender Fails

50 minutes ago
 Justice among people is best solution to address t ..

Justice among people is best solution to address today&#039;s global challenges: ..

1 hour ago
 Former AJK President K H Khursheed remembered on ..

Former AJK President K H Khursheed remembered on 35th death anniversary

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.