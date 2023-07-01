Open Menu

Fujairah Ruler Congratulates Custodian Of Two Holy Mosques On Successful Hajj Season

Muhammad Irfan Published July 01, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj season

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, sent a congratulatory message to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the occasion of the success of the Hajj season of 1444 AH.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, also sent a similar message to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

