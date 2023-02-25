UrduPoint.com

Fujairah Ruler Congratulates Emir Of Kuwait On National Day, Liberation Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2023 | 04:15 PM

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Emir of Kuwait on National Day, Liberation Day

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has sent a congratulatory message to H.H. Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, on the occasion of his country's National Day and Liberation Day.

H.H. Sheikh Hamad also sent a similar message to the Kuwaiti Crown Prince, Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, on the occasions.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, sent similar messages to the Kuwaiti Emir and to the Kuwaiti Crown Prince.

