Fujairah Ruler Congratulates Emir Of Kuwait On National Day

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 12:00 AM

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Emir of Kuwait on National Day

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has sent a congratulatory cable to His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Emir of Kuwait, on the occasion of his country's National Day and Liberation Day.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, has also congratulated the Emir of Kuwait on the twin occasions

