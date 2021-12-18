UrduPoint.com

Fujairah Ruler Congratulates Emir Of Qatar On National Day

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 05:30 PM

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has sent a message of congratulations to H.H. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, on his country's National Day.

In his message, the Ruler of Fujairah expressed his sincere congratulations to the Emir of Qatar on the occasion and wished the people of Qatar further progress and prosperity.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, also dispatched similar message to the Emir of Qatar, on this national occasion.

