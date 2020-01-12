Fujairah Ruler congratulates Haitham bin Tariq Al Said for his coronation as Sultan of Oman

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has sent a message of congratulations to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said who was sworn-in on Saturday as the Sultan of Oman.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, also sent a congratulatory message to the Sultan.