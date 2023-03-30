UrduPoint.com

Fujairah Ruler Congratulates Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed On His Appointment As Crown Prince Of Abu Dhabi

Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2023 | 03:15 AM

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed on his appointment as Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, congratulated His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his appointment as the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

The Ruler of Fujairah expressed his sincere congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Khaled for winning the confidence of the President.

He also wished Sheikh Khaled success in leading the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to advanced positions in all fields and further prosperity.

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi All

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Mansour bin Zayed on ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Mansour bin Zayed on his appointment as UAE Vice Pr ..

5 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Hazza bin Zayed and T ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Hazza bin Zayed and Tahnoun bin Zayed on their appo ..

6 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwai ..

Ajman Ruler receives Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, Ramadan well-wishers

20 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

20 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler congratulates Mansour bin Zayed on his a ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates Mansour bin Zayed on his appointment as UAE Vice Preside ..

20 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Mansour bin Zayed on his ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Mansour bin Zayed on his appointment as UAE Vice Presi ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.