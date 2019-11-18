Fujairah Ruler congratulates King Mohammed VI on Independence Day

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has sent a cable of congratulations to King Mohammed VI of Morocco, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, has also dispatched similar cable of congratulations to King of Morocco.