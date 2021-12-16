UrduPoint.com

Fujairah Ruler Congratulates King Of Bahrain On National Day

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has sent a message of congratulations to King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain on the occasion of his country's National Day, which is marked on 16th December.

In his message, Sheikh Hamad expressed his sincere congratulations to the King of Bahrain, wishing him good health and the government and people of Bahrain further progress and prosperity.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, also dispatched similar messages to the Bahraini King, on the occasion.

