Fujairah Ruler Congratulates King Of Jordan On Kingdom's Centenary

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 01:45 AM

Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on Kingdom's centenary

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has sent a message of congratulations to King Abdullah II of Jordan on the occasion of the centenary of the Kingdom's founding, marked on 11th April.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, dispatched a similar message to the Jordanian King.

