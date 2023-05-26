UrduPoint.com

Fujairah Ruler Congratulates King Of Jordan On Independence Day

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2023 | 01:45 AM

Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on Independence Day

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has sent a message of congratulations to King Abdullah II of Jordan on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, sent a similar message to King Abdullah II.

