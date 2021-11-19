Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Independence Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has sent a message of congratulations to King Mohammed VI of Morocco on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, marked on 18th November.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, dispatched a similar message to the Moroccan King on the occasion.