FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has sent a congratulatory message to Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah of Kuwait on naming Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah as Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait.

In his message, H.H.

Sheikh Hamad wished Sheikh Mishal success in performing his duties and to support Sheikh Nawaf Al Sabah in continuing the development and progress witnessed by the sisterly State of Kuwait.

H.H. Sheikh Hamad also wished the Kuwaiti Emir good health to achieve Kuwaiti people's aspirations for further progress and prosperity under his wise leadership.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, sent a similar message to the Kuwaiti Emir on the occasion.