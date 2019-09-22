UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fujairah Ruler Congratulates Saudi King On National Day

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 03:15 PM

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National Day

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has sent a congratulatory message to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the occasion of the Kingdom's 89th National Day.

The Fujairah Ruler dispatched similar message to the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, also sent congratulatory messages to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and to Prince Mohammed bin Salman, on the occasion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Saudi Saudi Arabia Saud Mohammed Bin Salman

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Inde ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Saudi King on Kingdom&#03 ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National ..

3 hours ago

Ajman Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National D ..

3 hours ago

Sultan bin Zayed congratulates Saudi King on Natio ..

3 hours ago

UAE Press: Abrahamic House of Fraternity embodies ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.