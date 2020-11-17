Fujairah Ruler congratulates Sultan of Oman on National Day

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has sent a message of congratulations to Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Sultan of Oman, on the occasion of his country's 50th National Day, observed on 18th November.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, sent similar messages to the Omani Sultan on the occasion.