Fujairah Ruler congratulates Sultan of Oman on National Day

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has sent a message of congratulations to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman, on the occasion of his country's 51st National Day, observed on 18th November.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, sent similar messages to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said on the occasion.