Fujairah Ruler continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, continued receiving well-wishers on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr at his palace in Al Rumailah, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah.

The Ruler of Fujairah accepted greetings from sheikhs, senior officials, heads of local and Federal departments, dignitaries, citizens, and members of Arab, Islamic, and foreign communities.

Well-wishers extended their heartfelt congratulations, praying for continued health and happiness for His Highness and for further progress and prosperity for the UAE and blessings for the Arab and Islamic nations.