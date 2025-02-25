Open Menu

Fujairah Ruler, Egyptian Petroleum Minister Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2025 | 05:15 PM

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, received Karim Badawi, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources of the Arab Republic of Egypt, at Al Rumailah Palace.

The meeting was attended by Nasser Shoman, Head of the Central Department of Transport and Marketing, Moamen El-Shahawy, Deputy Consul-General, and the accompanying delegation, who were on a friendly visit to discuss bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Hamad was briefed by the Egyptian Minister of Petroleum on the ministry’s operational mechanisms, its activities, and cooperative partnerships with various countries.

The discussions also covered a range of topics of mutual interest.

The Egyptian Minister of Petroleum praised the pivotal role played by the Emirate of Fujairah in the global economy, particularly in oil storage and petroleum imports, highlighting its strategic advantages as home to the world's largest oil berth.

The meeting also explored bilateral relations between the UAE and Egypt, focusing on opportunities for collaboration across various sectors and ways to further enhance cooperation.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhani, Director of the Fujairah Emiri Diwan

