Fujairah Ruler gifts AED2 million to Al Orouba Club football players for winning championship

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Apr, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has met with the chairman, members and players of the football team of Al Orouba Club, as the club was crowned the shield of the First Division League competition for the 2020-2021 season.

The Fujairah Ruler congratulated the team on their achievement, which he said reflects the aspirations of the Emirate to obtain advanced positions across various sports and achieve more successes.

Sheikh Hamad gifted the team AED2 million for their victory in the championship.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah; Sheikh Saleh bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Head of the Department of Industry and Economy in Fujairah; and Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhani, Director of the Fujairah Amiri Diwan.