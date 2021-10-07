Fujairah Ruler grants government employees 6-days paid leave to visit Expo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has directed to grant Fujairah government employees a 6-days paid leave to visit Expo 2020 Dubai.

The move will enable the workers and their families to take in all the sights of the world fair and participate in enriching their experiences in this mega event, which runs in Dubai until March 2022.