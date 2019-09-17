UrduPoint.com
Fujairah Ruler Grants Land For HCT Campus Expansion

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 08:30 PM

Fujairah Ruler grants land for HCT campus expansion

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, granted the Higher Colleges of Technology, HCT, in Fujairah a plot of land of 22,126 square metres to expand its campus in the emirate.

Sheikh Hamad announced the grant while receiving Dr. Abdullatif Al Shamsi, Vice-Chancellor of the HCT, and his delegation, in his palace in Rumailah.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamad was briefed about the foundational pillars of HCT 4.0, under the theme "HCT 4.

0 – Employability and Beyond," with a focus on Up-skilling and Competencies, Entrepreneurship and Life-Long Learning, which will enable HCT to graduate hi-tech companies and technical leaders.

Sheikh Hamad also discussed the HCT’s development plans, in light of the growing demand for such colleges, as well as the future needs of students for ongoing academic growth while praising the HCT’s future strategic plans and its scientific and administrative efforts, which have made it a leading local and regional educational establishment.

