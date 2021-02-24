Fujairah Ruler greets Kuwaiti Emir on National, Liberation Days

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has sent a congratulatory message to Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, on the occasion of his country's National Day and Liberation Day, observed on the 25th and 26th of February.

Sheikh Hamad also sent a similar message to the Kuwaiti Crown Prince, Sheikh Mishaal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, also sent congratulatory messages to both Sheikh Nawaf and Sheikh Mishaal, on the occasion.