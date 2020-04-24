UrduPoint.com
Fujairah Ruler Greets President, Rulers On Holy Month Of Ramadan

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 12:30 AM

Fujairah Ruler greets President, rulers on holy month of Ramadan

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Apr, 2020) FUJAIRAH, 23rd April 2020 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has sent a cable of congratulations to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the advent of the holy month of Ramadan.

In his cable, the Ruler of Fujairah expressed his best congratulations on this blessed occasion, praying to Allah Almighty to keep President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa in good health.

He also sent similar congratulatory cables to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

The Ruler of Fujairah also sent similar congratulatory cables on the occasion of the holy month to kings and leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council, kings and heads of the Arab and Islamic countries, wishing them good health and well-being, more prosperity and progress for their people and glory and pride for the Arab and Islamic nations.

Similar cables were also sent by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah.

