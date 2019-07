Fujairah Ruler greets Sultan of Oman on Renaissance Day

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jul, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has sent a congratulatory message to Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said of Oman on his country's Renaissance Day, which is marked on 23rd July.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, also dispatched a similar message to Sultan Qaboos.