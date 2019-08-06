Fujairah Ruler highlights emirate’s role in attracting investors in energy, oil sectors

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, highlighted Fujairah’s key role in creating a suitable investment environment for oil companies, through attracting investors in the energy and oil sectors.

He made this statement today in the Al Rumailah Palace while receiving Russell Hardy, CEO of Vitol, who presented the latest developments in the energy sector, with the aim of reinforcing the cooperation between Fujairah and Vitol.

Fujairah plays a crucial role in local and international energy markets, due to its strategic location and advanced infrastructure, Hardy stressed.

Vitol has a strong global presence, with 16 oil storage stations and oil refineries around the world, including in Fujairah.

The company's storage capacity in Fujairah is 1.6 million cubic metres housed in two facilities, with a total production capacity of 180 barrels per day.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhani, Director of the Emiri Diwan, Captain Salem All Afkham, Director of the Fujairah Oil Industries, Foz, and Sifash Ali, General Manager of VTTI Fujairah.