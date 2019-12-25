Fujairah Ruler highlights importance of Etihad Rail Project

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Dec, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, highlighted the importance of the Etihad Rail Project to enhancing the UAE’s position in the road transport sector, as well as of linking the regions and ports around the country through a modern road network, in line with the latest international practices.

He made this statement during his meeting today at the Al Rumaila Palace with several members of the Board of Directors of Etihad Rail, including Falah Mohammed Al Ahbabi, Head of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhani, Director of the Emiri Diwan, and Shadi Malik, CEO of Etihad Rail.

Sheikh Hamad said that the UAE, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is working to strengthen its transport sector through implementing relevant projects, especially the rail project, which has witnessed considerable development and will act as a link between the seven emirates.

"The country is also building a train network to connect with the networks of other Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, member states," he added.

Sheikh Hamad praised the efforts of Etihad Rail, headed by H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, to develop the country’s transport and communications sectors and ensure prosperity and happiness for every citizen and resident.

Sheikh Hamad then listened to a detailed explanation on the project’s latest developments, in coordination with relevant national authorities, as well as on the project’s remaining stages.

The board members thanked Sheikh Hamad for supporting the project, which is in line with the UAE Vision 2021.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Saif Al Afkham, Director of the Fujairah Municipality, and several engineers and managers.