UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fujairah Ruler Highlights Importance Of Etihad Rail Project

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 10:15 PM

Fujairah Ruler highlights importance of Etihad Rail Project

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Dec, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, highlighted the importance of the Etihad Rail Project to enhancing the UAE’s position in the road transport sector, as well as of linking the regions and ports around the country through a modern road network, in line with the latest international practices.

He made this statement during his meeting today at the Al Rumaila Palace with several members of the Board of Directors of Etihad Rail, including Falah Mohammed Al Ahbabi, Head of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhani, Director of the Emiri Diwan, and Shadi Malik, CEO of Etihad Rail.

Sheikh Hamad said that the UAE, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is working to strengthen its transport sector through implementing relevant projects, especially the rail project, which has witnessed considerable development and will act as a link between the seven emirates.

"The country is also building a train network to connect with the networks of other Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, member states," he added.

Sheikh Hamad praised the efforts of Etihad Rail, headed by H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, to develop the country’s transport and communications sectors and ensure prosperity and happiness for every citizen and resident.

Sheikh Hamad then listened to a detailed explanation on the project’s latest developments, in coordination with relevant national authorities, as well as on the project’s remaining stages.

The board members thanked Sheikh Hamad for supporting the project, which is in line with the UAE Vision 2021.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Saif Al Afkham, Director of the Fujairah Municipality, and several engineers and managers.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Marriage Road Court

Recent Stories

Russian UN Officials Struggle to Get US Visas As U ..

10 minutes ago

Quaid's birthday, Christmas celebrated at Punjab I ..

10 minutes ago

Warsaw to Respond to Putin's Criticism of 1930s Po ..

10 minutes ago

Egypt to Open Competition in January to Determine ..

19 minutes ago

Russian Public Companies to Boost Purchases of Dom ..

19 minutes ago

Nadeem Afzal Chan for making reforms in NAB, prose ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.