Fujairah Ruler Highlights Key Role Of Cultural Institutions In Spreading Awareness Of Emirati Arts, Culture, Heritage

Mon 02nd March 2020 | 10:00 PM

Fujairah Ruler highlights key role of cultural institutions in spreading awareness of Emirati arts, culture, heritage

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, highlighted the key role of state institutions in spreading awareness of Emirati arts, culture and heritage, as well as to present them to local and international audiences while keeping pace with the country’s social renaissance and development.

Sheikh Hamad made this statement during his meeting today, in the Rumaila Palace, with the working and organising committees of the Fujairah International Arts Festival.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhani, Director of the Fujairah Emiri Diwan and Chairman of the Festival, and Mohammed Saif Al Afkham, Director of the Festival.

Sheikh Hamad commended the efforts of the festival’s committees and their key role in achieving its success while praising their keenness to do everything possible to achieve the festival’s vision and goals, which is to promote Fujairah and showcase its tourism attractions.

He also stressed the need for the festival to achieve further expansion in terms of the size and quality of its events.

The third edition of the festival, organised by the Fujairah Culture and Media Authority, FCMA, was held from 20th to 28th February. The festival witnessed the participation from 600 Arab and international stars, actors, singers, performers and artists from 60 countries.

