Fujairah Ruler inaugurates Fujairah University building

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, affirmed the importance of cultural and educational projects and their role in leveraging the UAE’s knowledge and culture sector.

He made this statement during the inauguration of the new building of the University of Fujairah, the Fujairah Charity Association and the Fujairah Digital Library, which he attended while accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah.

The inauguration ceremony coincided with “Reading Month” celebrated by the UAE in March, which aims to highlight the importance of reading and supplying the community with knowledge and science.

Sheikh Hamad commended the work of the library, which has become a cultural destination in the emirate and one of the key cultural projects in the UAE, noting that the emirate aims to provide high quality cultural services through similar projects.

He toured the library, which features cultural and educational areas allocated to all community segments, providing visitors and readers with a distinguished cultural experience.

Saeed Mohammed Al Raqbani, Special Advisor to the Ruler of Fujairah and Chairman of the University's board of Trustees, lauded the directives of Sheikh Hamad and the support of Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad for the UAE’s cultural and knowledge movement, which will promote reading and enrich culture in the community.

The new building is open to everyone keen to boost their knowledge, he added.