Fujairah Ruler issues Decree forming Board of Directors of ‘Fujairah Environment Authority’

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, issued an Emiri Decree to form the Board of Directors of the "Fujairah Environment Authority."

The board will be headed by H.H.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, and include the membership of Mohammed Saif Al Afkham, Director of the Fujairah Municipality, Hassan Salem Al Yamahi, Director of the Municipality of Dibba Al Fujairah, Ali Qasim, Director of the Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation, and Saeed Ali bin Awash.

Decree No. 2 for 2020 stipulates that Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad will issue a resolution related to the board’s powers and functions, as well as the appointment of a vice president and the distribution of responsibilities to members. He shall also appoint the authority’s director.