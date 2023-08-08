Fujairah Ruler issues Resolution appointing Executive Director of Fujairah Culture and Media Authority

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published August 08, 2023 | 03:00 PM
FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has issued Resolution No.6 of 2023, appointing Nasser Mohammed Humaid Al Yamahi as Executive Director of the Fujairah Culture and Media Authority.